Mount Bracket for Wyze Camera Weather Proof 360 Degree Protective Adjustable Indoor and Outdoor Mount Cover Case for WyzeCam 1080p Smart Camera and.

Exclusive DesignThis indoor/outdoor mount is designed for use with your Wyze Camera and iSmartAlarm Spot Camera, doubles as both an camera cover and a mount 360Rotation AdjustmentProvide 360rotating viewing angle without bind spot left. Ensure all your household safety in an all-round way Stable Mount BracketUnlike original magnetic-absorption base, this mount bracket is equipped with screw-fixing base and make your camera be more stable both on or ceiling Attractive AppearanceSimple geometry design, make your device more adorable and attractive, ideal decoration for your overall household Great Device ProtectionMade of high quality ABS plastic, protect your Wyze camera and SPOT camera for all kinds of potential damage in any circumstance and prolong your device working life