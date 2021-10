Keep yourself warm and comfy with the L.L.Bean Mountain Classic Fleece Jacket, perfect for your next outdoor adventure or just everyday wear. Bean Boot laces at zippers and drawcord hem. Features our classic Katahdin logo. Elastic cuffs help seal out cold drafts. Two zippered hand pockets for securing valuables. Long sleeves with full frontal zipper closure. 100% recycled polyester fleece. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported.