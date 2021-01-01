The Topo Designs Mountain Pack is a Dual-purpose pack for vast urban lands and Woods-y retreats. The daily haul to hikes into nature, at 36.8 liters, it carries the essentials so your arms don't have to. Featuring a laptop sleeve for most 15" machines, as well as a hydration port for when you're hiking. Stuff an extra layer in the vertical exterior pocket regardless of your environment and utilize the front loops for ice axes, but definitely not around town. The main compartment cinches closed with a top flap for extra security and side cinch pockets secure water bottles. Features of the Topo Designs Mountain Pack Breathable mesh back panel Heavy-duty contoured padded shoulder straps Adjustable side water bottle/gear pockets Multiple exterior zippered pockets Sternum strap and removable waist strap Exterior zippered access to main compartment Heavy-duty plastic hardwAre and waterproof YKK zippers