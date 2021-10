Three chronograph subdials join the iconic yellow-gold-tone sunray dot in this elegant Bold Evolution men's watch from Movado. The yellow-gold-tone dial includes a date display at 6 o'clock, a minute track surrounded by a yellow-gold-tone bezel, and is set within a yellow-gold-tone stainless steel case. The watch has a Swiss quartz chronograph movement, a K1 crystal, and water-resistance to 30 meters. The yellow-gold-tone stainless steel bracelet secures with a push-button deployment clasp.