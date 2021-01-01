Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry Movado Men's Watch Calendoplan Chronograph 3650008

A reinterpretation of the 1950s Calendoplan watch, this Heritage Series men's chronograph watch from Movado showcases a white dial with silver-tone hands and triangular markers, black subdials, a date display and printed black minute index set in a 43mm stainless steel case with fluidly extended lugs. The perforated cognac leather strap has white top-stitching and secures with a stainless steel buckle. Topped by a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, the men's watch features a Swiss quartz chronograph movement, and it is water-resistant to 30 meters.