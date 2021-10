This men's Sapphire chronograph watch from Movado showcases a 43mm black PVD-finish and stainless steel case topped with a flat edge-to-edge sapphire crystal. The round black dial includes three subdials, a silver-tone dot with matching hands and indices, and a date window. The watch features a Swiss quartz chronograph movement and is water-resistant to 30 meters. The black rubber strap secures with a push-button deployment clasp.