Messika Move 18K Rose Gold & Diamond Pav Bracelet

From the Move Collection. Moving brilliant-cut diamonds lie at the heart of the pav framework, sliding and shining according to one's movement. Three diamonds, the perfect symbol of yesterdays, todays and tomorrow's love. This double bracelet in discreet and delicate rose gold has a timeless elegance that enhances any complexion with a soft shine. Diamonds, 0.66 tcw 18K rose gold Classic clasp Made in France SIZE Length, about 7". Fine Jewelry - Fine Designer Jewelry > Messika > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Messika. Color: Rose Gold.