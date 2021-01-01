Messika Move Classic 18K White Gold & Diamond Necklace

From the Move Classic Collection. Architectural cutout pendant surrounds three brilliant-cut rolling stones that move freely for continuous sparkle. Perfect symbols of the love of yesterday, today and tomorrow. This double necklace in 18K white gold, the most favored precious metal, is timeless and has a natural elegance. Diamonds, 0.25 tcw 18K white gold Lobster clasp Made in France SIZE Length, about 14.75 with 3 extender Pendant width, about 1". Fine Jewelry - Fine Designer Jewelry > Messika > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Messika. Color: White Gold.