Be on your best swing game with the PUMA Golf Moving Day X Snapback Cap. This baseball cap is constructed in a six-panel design, adjustable snapback closure with small logo tag, embroidered design at the front, and interior sweatband keeping your head protected and focused. Materials: 95% polyester, 5% elastane; lining: 100% polyester. Hand wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Circumference: 23 1 2 in Brim: 2 3 4 in