Gill Moye Fusion Starting Block Pedal Adapter, Red

Change your starting position in a flash with the Gill® Moye™ Starting Block Pedal Adapter. Compatible with any Gill® Fusion™ starting blocks, the Moye adapter easily inserts onto the starting blocks after removing the carrying handle. The altered starting position is preferred by many coaches and sprinters as an alternative to more traditional starts. FEATURES: Moye™ starting block adapter Changes starting blocks from traditional style to Moye setup Compatible with all Gill® Fusion™ starting blocks Easily inserts after removing carrying handle One-year manufacturer’s warranty Model: 730168 For additional information relating to the Manufacturer's Warranty, please contact 217-367-8438.