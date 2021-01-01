Braun MQ9097 Multiquick 5-in-1 Immersion Hand, Powerful 700W Stainless Steel Stick Blender, Variable Speed + 6-Cup Food Processor, Ice Crusher, Whisk, Beaker, Masher, 2.7 x 2.7 x 16.1 inches, Black

The world's first active blade technology incorporates a flexible shaft that moves the blade up and down. This motion gives you flavorful, smooth results with no unwanted pieces Advanced splash control technology prevents splashing and delivers the best blending results to keep you and your kitchen clean The power bell plus features an extra milling blade to provide more slices per rotation, blending large pieces and hard ingredients more Easily With the easy click plus system, You can quickly change attachments as you prep. It gives you the versatility to blend, chop, whisk, mash, crush, and puree ingredients effortlessly Adjust blending power without stopping with the squeeze of a button. Push gently for coarse results and add more pressure for finer results. The smooth start feature prevents jolting on startup Attachments included: 20 fl oz beaker (BPA free), whisk, 1. 5-Cup chopper, masher, 6-cup food processor, jug blender/ice crusher, Weight: 2.02 Pounds, Manufacturer: Braun