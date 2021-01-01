MTB Chain 9 Speed Bike Chain Hollow 116L Mountain Road Bike Chains Link Connector Mountain Bike Joints Buttons (Grey)

Compatible with all 9-speed Road and MTB drive train systems. Easy to install: Chain joints for the buckle, easy to disassemble, easy to clean, reusable. Strong Rally: Special forging steel, repeated forging, strict control of materials to ensure the strength. Easy to use: just put everything in order properly, push the pin out and remove link, then putting the chain back together, use these missing links, you can assemble a bike chain easily and efficiently. Suitable chains: The steel bike chain is for most 9 speed chain, easy to assemble and would not hurt the chain, safe your time and effort, compact design and portable for carrying.