The Big Agnes MtnGlo Tent and Camp Light is a versatile lighting option for inside the tent or around the campsite. The 100 inch strand of LED lights is powered by 3 AAA batteries (not included), featuring 3 lighting modes, off, on, and flicker. Utilize the 4 clips attached to the strand to hang them, or tuck them inside the triangle pyramid shaped case for lantern-style. Features of the Big Agnes mtnGLO Tent and Camp Light The mtnGLO Tent and Camp Lights, part of the Big Agnes mtnGLO collection, Features patent-pending mtnGLO Tent Light Technology using durable LED lights to illuminate your tent or campsite Triangular case doubles as a lantern - Use clip on case when hanging as a lantern Three modes: off / full light /flicker 100in./254cm long strand of LED lights incased in lightweight nylon tubing Four plastic clips on light strand allow you to customize your lighting experience Three AAA batteries provide power (batteries not included) Light strand can also be powered by any USB source