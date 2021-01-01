TCL Mtro200 On-Ear Wired Headphones Super Light Weight Headphones with 32mm Drivers for Huge Bass and Built-in Mic – Burgundy Crush

Big sound, rich bass – experience your music in a whole new way With Deep, rich bass thanks to our on-ear headset’s powerful 32mm Audio drivers. Comfortable ergonomic design – a comfortable fit is important for enhancing the listening experience. Mtro200 has been crafted with just the right fit To make it snug and comfortable for long-term use while providing great noise isolation. Noise isolation – Mtro200 features closed acoustics for better sound isolation, ensuring it rests comfortably and enhances bass performance. Easy call & music control – a built-in mic lets you take calls on the go, while the in-line remote makes switching songs and accepting or rejecting calls simple, without ever taking your device out of your pocket. Flat folding design – easy to fold and store away, These headphones are your ideal travel companion. Maximum durability – every Mtro200 is rigorously tested by being pulled, bent, Stretched, and stressed for more than 150 hours to ensure the highest quality for everyday use. What’s in the box – the Mtro200 headset and information on our 1-year and fast, friendly customer service.