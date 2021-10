Fit & Design: Full neoprene booties are wrapped in soft, hand-laid rubber for comfortable, 100% waterproof protection Molded PU footbeds with a layer of memory-foam offer maximum underfoot comfort Easy on/off designs and durable outsoles with breasted heels offer traction, style, and performance for life outside Technology: bioDEWIX™ antimicrobial odor and moisture management insert keeps you fresh all day NZYM™ for odor control and moisture management