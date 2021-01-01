Muckster ll Women's Rubber Garden Shoes,Green,8M US

4 mm neoprene provides comfort and flexibility, along with excellent waterproofing, shock absorption and heat retention properties; adjusts to the shape of your feet to resist blisters and chafing Breathable Airmesh lining wicks away humidity and perspiration, and allows air to travel throughout the boot while keeping water out; comfort rated from subfreezing to 65 °F/18 °C Shock-absorbing insole for comfortable extended wear; women’s last is specially designed to support the female foot; high traction outsole is self-cleaning for added stability on slick surfaces RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) endorsed - the only gardening footwear endorsed by the Royal Horticultural Society High-grade rubber exterior provides extra toughness and makes for a 100% waterproof garden shoe; rear pull loop for easy on/off