Muddy Complete Seat, camo

The versatile Muddy® Complete Seat can be used for any occasion. The backrest provides the comfort you need to sit for any length of time. The sturdy web straps support the backrest or can connect the seat to a tree. The Muddy Complete Seat has a cushioned bottom and camouflage pattern so you can stay comfortable and out of sight when game comes into range. FEATURES: Camo seat for any type of hunting Two 1" web straps with buckles secure the backrest Web straps can attach the seat around a tree 3" thick front foam and 2" thick rear bottom Dimensions: 18”W x 14”D Model: GS1105