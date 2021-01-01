Mudrunner 15-Inch Carbon Nano Toe Rubber Boot

DescriptionMen's tall waterproof rubber boots for long hours on your feet.Chicken farm, dairy, or ranch, if the job involves mud and muck these men's boots stand up to the task. They're made of a rubber and neoprene construction that repels water to keep feet dry. The roll-down calves and kick-off plate on the outsole make them easy to get on and off. Features5mm neoprene shaftFastDry® lining wicks sweat and fights odorsCarbon Nano toe protects against impact and compression hazards while being lighter than traditional safety toe protection; Meets ASTM 2413-18 standardsRemovable Insite® technology footbed engineered with maximum arch support to reduce foot fatigueOutsole with anti-skid lock grip to fit securely on a ladderVulcanized outsole made with formulated rubber for stretch and durability; Kick-off plate for easy on and offSecondary protection against incidental contact with electrical circuits of 18,000 volts or less under dry conditions; Meets ASTM 2413-18 EH standardsCountry of Origin: Imported