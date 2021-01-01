The Timberland PRO Mudsill Low Steel Toe keeps you protected and steady on your feet so you can be at your best every work day. Style numbers: 40008001 (Grease Black) and 61009484 (Titanium/Sapphire). Premium leather and mesh upper for durability and breathability. Nylon and leather ghillie lace-up design for a secure fit. PRO 24/7 Comfort Suspension technology is a unique comfort system that meets the most rigorous work site demands - 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It helps reduce foot fatigue, support the arch and cushion every step. Work boot is designed with a wide-flanged tempered steel to cap, providing protection for people in hazardous work environments. Abrasion-resistant synthetic toe guard for added protection. Cement construction for added flexibility and reduced break in time. Breathable mesh lining for comfortable feet. Open cell polyurethane footbed with Agion treated cover provides durable, resilient cushioning and to keep feet feeling fresh. Molded EVA midsole provides lightweight cushioning and underfoot support. Internal shock diffusion plate spreads pressure of impact forces. Steel toe meets I/75 and C/75 impact and compression ASTM F2412-11 and F2413-11 safety standards. Meets ASTM F2412-11 and ASTM F2413-11 electrical hazard standards to provide secondary underfoot protection against the hazards of stepping on live electrical circuits, electrically energized conductors, parts, or apparatus. Timberland PRO non-marking rubber outsole is slip-resistant, oil-resistant and abrasion resistant that meets ASTM F2913-2019 Non-Slip Testing Standards. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 2 oz Product measurements were taken using size 7.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.