From omgtac

Mulafnxal Compatible with Airpods 1&2 Case, Cute 3D Cartoon Character Silicone Airpod Funny Cover, Kawaii Fun Cool Keychain Design Skin, Fashion Cases.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

??Super Cute 3D Design Within Same Style Ring Chain The super cute animated Kawaii design full protective Shell box will make your Air pods 1&2 Charging Case look pretty and colorful, fashionable. You'll get highly of compliments from girls, women & children. Dustproof /Scratchproof /Shockproof This cute animal shockproof Air pods 1 and Air pods 2 case providing great full protection with minimal bulk Compatible with Airpods 1 & 2,it was made form soft silicone TPU bumper with shock absorbing give your Air pods multifaceted protection. Precise Cutouts And Durable The funny Air pods 1 & 2 case is install on the Air pods 1 & 2 charging case using adsorption technology. The soft and durable silicone inside will not scratch the airpod charging station and will not loosen or deform during long-term use. Install the airpod skin on the charging box, you can still access the sync button and charger port on the Charging box. Never Lose Your Air pods 1 / Air pods 2 Again The A

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com