Andrea Iyamah Mulan Bikini Top in Orange. - size L (also in M, XS) Andrea Iyamah Mulan Bikini Top in Orange. - size L (also in M, XS) 80% nylon 20% spandex. Hand wash cold. Back S-hook closure. Padded underwire cups. Off-the-shoulder styling with pleated fabric details and an adjustable back strap. Item not sold as a set. Imported. AIYA-WX13. MULAN_ORANGET. Andrea Iyamah, owned by Nigerian fashion designer Andrea Iyamah, is a clothing line strongly inspired by color, ethnic cultures, nature, and design elements that stay true to creating authentic clothing and resort wear with hints of a retro yet contemporary edge in design. Strongly influenced by the brand's African heritage, a blend of various cultures inspired the colors and themes of the first official swim collection which launched in 2013 and has since become an African resort wear cult favorite. Operating out of Toronto, Lagos, and New York, the brand caters to females across borders who are confident, adventurous and unafraid of clothing designed with a statement. Since 2011, the brand has focused on celebrating ethnicity with a modern twist, while maintaining its attention to quality, detail, and figure-flattering silhouettes.