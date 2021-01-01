Advertisement
Stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black (open heart) dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Caliber M05G automatic movement. Scratch resistant anti-reflective sapphire crystal. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 41 mm. Case thickness: 9 mm. Band width: 18 mm. Band length: 8.5 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Mulberry Open Heart Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Gevril Mulberry Open Heart Automatic Mens Watch 9600.