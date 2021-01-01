Multi-Colored Floral Leaf Pink Red Green Blue Purple Yellow Tote Bag

Here's a very eye catching floral leaf design with so many colors, shades of pink, red, purple, blue, green, and yellow This gorgeous multi-colored floral design is sure to get many compliments. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.