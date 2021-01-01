RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Anti-Aging Eye Cream for Puffiness, Under Eye Bags & Dark Circles, 0.5 Fl Oz (Packaging May Vary)

MULTI-ACTION EYE CREAM: Powered by RoC's Hexyl-R Complex for 5 signs of aging. Reduce the look of discoloration, density loss, dryness, dull tone & wrinkles around the delicate eye area for a brighter & smoother appearance. Gentle enough for daily use. PROVEN RESULTS: An eye treatment that is clinically proven to visibly reduce fine lines & wrinkles, diminish the look of eye puffiness, & restore the look of radiance to skin around the eyes in 4 weeks. Non-greasy. Non-comedogenic. Dermatologist-tested. ANTI-AGING FORMULAS: Whether you're looking for a solution for deep wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, crow's feet, uneven skin tone or dry skin, we have an anti-aging formula that's right for you. SCIENCE & BEAUTY: We produce a wide array of skin care products & treatments including moisturizers, cleansers, serums, skin tone & wrinkle regimens & creams for eyes, neck, décolleté & much more! SKIN CARE INNOVATION: Our products are recognized by beauty industry leaders & dermatologists for their best-in-class effectiveness. We continue to research & innovate new formulas for healthier skin.