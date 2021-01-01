adidas Outdoor Multi Full Zip Fleece

The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. adidas Outdoor apparel is designed to endure the rigorous demands of the untamed wilderness and urban landscape. Meet the Multi Full Zip Fleece, your new favorite lightweight outer layer. Zip front track jacket with stand collar, zip-up hand pockets, and full-length sleeves. Logo at left chest. 94% recycled polyester, 6% spandex. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Sleeve Length: 36 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.