Gold-plated stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed gold-plated bezel set with crystals. Champagne dial with gold-tone hands and dot hour markers. Crystals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Three multi-function sub-dials displaying: seconds, date and day of the week. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Case size: 39 mm. Case thickness: 8 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 18 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Pulsar Multi-Function Champagne Dial Ladies Watch PP6178.