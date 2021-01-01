Multi-function Horizontal Bar Single Parallel Bars Push-up Stand Home Fitness Sport Equipment-B

Specification: Overall height38.6'MaterialQ235 steel, PVCLength of grabbing slings22.5' - 30'Lower part dimension34.6' x 32.6' (LxW)Use crowdFitness men and women, middle-aged and elderly peopleFeatures: Heavy-duty construction and durable slingsDoing leg exercise by holding the barsHelp to engage more muscles and increase strength in arms, shoulders, chest, backPads on grabbing slings increase comfort and frictionCompact size takes up less spaceAdjustable grabbing slings allow to regulate exercise intensitySafety Tips: Do not jump up to grab the pull up bar. Perform various pull- up exercises only with a straight posture. You can put thick papers on both sides to prevent scratches of wallpaper or paint.