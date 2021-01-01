Multi-Pattern-Bohemian-Print-Kimono

When you're just not feeling your look, it's easier than you think to spruce it up just by throwing on this stylish staple. This kimono drapes over your favorite tanks, tees, and more for added flair, and the tassel trims add playful movement to your look. You'll love the feminine touch of blooming florals that will style yourself a full bohemian ensemble. A versatile piece that's also perfect for summer days as a bikini cover-up. DETAILS: Material: 100% Polyester L:35" W:76" B:76"One size fits mostModel's height is 5'8"*The precise color of the clothing may vary depending on the monitor settings and lighting conditions.