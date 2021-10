For beginners and elite performers alike, the PRIMED™ Multi-Position Batting Tee is a versatile training aid that teaches proper hitting technique with a variety of different placement options. Durable, Versatile Design Reinforced plate for stability and durability 100% rubber tee for long-lasting performance Versatile batting tee teaches proper batting technique Adjustable to players of different heights Additional Details For baseball and softball players of all ages and skill levels