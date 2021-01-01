Multi-Purpose Bluetooth Earphone Phone Call / Music / Movie / Gaming Earbuds, Portable Charging Case with LED Light Auto Pairing - Universal.

Smart Touch Control & Ergonomic Design - Easy switching, Intelligent touch control, Supporting A2DP, AVRCP, HFP and HSP audio profile for easily dealing with music tracks, you can control music play/pause, next/previous song, answer/hang up call, game mode and music mode switching by touching the earphone sensing area. Low-latency game mode - The indigi gaming earbuds with mic provides a ultra low-latency connection to ensure a reliable transmission with near-zero delay, making the earbuds ideal for playing STG games like PUBG, CODM and FORTNITE etc. LED Breathing Lighting Effect The LED Breathing Lighting design gaming earbuds with mic provides a cool vision Power-up Lighting Effect. Earbuds for PUBG, Fortnite, Call of Duty, Knives Out, Rules of Survival, Critical Ops, Gods of Boom, Garena Free Fire, Modern Strike Online, Cross Fire etc.