This inlay cuff bracelet by Carolyn Pollack dons complementary colors in a multi-gemstone inlay of malachite, variscite, jet, lapis and phosphosiderite. Set into a sterling silver diamond-shaped bezel, this piece from the Tapestry Collection pays tribute to the art of weaving, while three rows of sterling silver in a zigzag design add pizzazz. Piece measures 5 3/4 inside circumference and 1 1/8 at widest point.