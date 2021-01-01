Wild River Multi-Tackle Large Tackle Backpack, Green

With a lower compartment that fits four 3600 utility boxes and an upper storage area fetauring a removable divider, the Multi-Tackle Large Backpack provides customized organization. In addition, it features a front pocket that folds down to create a work surface, as well as a clear internal pocket that keeps maps and licenses visible and dry. The Wild River® Multi-Tackle Large Tackle Backpack has adjustable padded shoulder straps with a sternum strap for comfort. FEATURES: Lower tray compartment fits up to four 3600 style utility boxes Upper storage area with removable divider Front pocket folds down to create a work surface Clear internal pocket keeps maps and licenses visible and dry Large adjustable padded shoulder straps with sternum strap for comfort Base pads at bottom reduce wear and help bag stay clean Includes two 3600 utility boxes