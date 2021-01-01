From tory burch
Tory Burch Multicolored Wedge Espadrille
Advertisement
Step out in the elevated style of the chic Tory Burch Multicolored Wedge Espadrille wedge sandal. Open peep toe. Upper crafted from soft textile materials in a woven design. Leather halo ankle strap with adjustable buckle for custom fit. Lining and insole made out of textile material. Padded footbed. Braided jute with hand-dyed fibers produce a multi-colored effect along the wrapped wedge. Durable textile outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 4 in Weight: 9 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.