Step out in the elevated style of the chic Tory Burch Multicolored Wedge Espadrille wedge sandal. Open peep toe. Upper crafted from soft textile materials in a woven design. Leather halo ankle strap with adjustable buckle for custom fit. Lining and insole made out of textile material. Padded footbed. Braided jute with hand-dyed fibers produce a multi-colored effect along the wrapped wedge. Durable textile outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 4 in Weight: 9 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.