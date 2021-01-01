Multifunction Sports Training Wrist Watch-Smart Classic Sport Fit Running Digital Fitness Gear Tracker w/ Timer, Alarm, Target Time, Marathon Mode, LED, For Men and Women-Pyle PSWLMR30BK (Black)

MULTIPLE MODES: The Pyle Sports Digital Wrist Watch serves as your very own assistant or personal trainer that provides you w/ various modes essential for sports training such as 150-lap chronograph, target-time setting, and time alert MARATHON MODE: With a 150 lap memory and a resolution of 1/100 seconds, the sport fit trainer is suitable for long distance runners, training for marathons or half-marathons and other cardio activities. Also features a chronograph w/ 40 memory record TARGET TIME MODE: Use the target time mode to beat your personal best. Set a target time and the watch will beep when you've hit the target. Also calculates the difference between your actual clocked time and target time to track your improvement WATER-RESISTANT: The multifunction smart running watch is also water resistant up to 165 feet / 50 meters / 5 ATM making it an excellent choice for fitness enthusiasts that loves the great outdoors! Additional features include time and date functions LED BACKLIGHT: Perfect for nighttime use w/ the LED backlight that allows you to use the watch in low-light conditions or at night. Use the four countdown timers to stay on top of your workouts, keep the time and set alarms with the digital clock