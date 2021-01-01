Multimedia Gaming USB Mic Headset - Over Ear Professional Wired Headphone w/ Noise Cancelling Mic, 3D 360 Stereo Surround Sound - PC Gaming Console - Game, Skype Chat, Call Center - Pyle Home PHPMCU10

CRYSTAL CLEAR AUDIO: The Multimedia / Gaming USB Headset by Pyle Home features a Ø40mm speaker driver, 105db±3db/Mw sensitivity, 32 ohms ± 15% impedance and 20Hz~20,000Hz frequency response for a unique 3-D,360 surround stereo sound experience NOISE CANCELLING MICROPHONE: The integrated microphone transmits high quality communication with its premium noise-canceling feature and allows you to deliver clear messages for skype chat, call center, conference calls, webinar presentations etc COMFORTABLE ERGONOMIC DESIGN: Equipped with an adjustable headband for perfect fit and the over-ear pads provides comfort to reduce hearing impairment and heat sweat. It also has an adjustable, bendable and pivotable microphone for your convenience HASSLE FREE CONTROL: With the in line mute / volume control you can easily control the volume and mute the mic and speaker effortlessly. It also has a 2.0 USB interface so you can bypass your PC or Mac sound card for a direct, high quality connection WIDE COMPATIBILITY: This professional wired over ear headset w/ 6ft cable is compatible with windows and mac and can be used for chatting and music streaming. It can also be used as a gaming headphone and is compatible with multiple gaming consoles