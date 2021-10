Wear Burgundy for your Grandpa and raise awareness with Multiple Myeloma awareness products, Multiple Myeloma cancer stickers, Multiple Myeloma awareness shirts, or Multiple Myeloma bracelet. This is a great Multiple Myeloma tshirts with a ribbon. Show your support for your Grandpa with this Burgundy ribbon awareness t shirt. Makes a great gift and Multiple Myeloma survivor gift! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem