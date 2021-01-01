wet n wild Multistick, Nocturnal Wonderland

Want unlimited color that you can apply endlessly? Use wet n wild’s Multistick—a hard-working, multi-tasking, multi-functional makeup stick that travels super light! Apply or touch-up with an ultra-modern matte or intensely metallic shade of color to your lips, lids, and cheeks while you’re on the festival grounds. Choose from a range of 14 intensely pigmented, blendable and buildable shades in our signature luxurious cream to powder formula, infused with nourishing Passion Fruit Seed, Argan Oils and Vitamin E. Mix, match, and pair to create your unique festival look! Its silky formula glides and blends into skin effortlessly so you’ll be serving nothing but looks!