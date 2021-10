This eye-catching wristband bracelet from Siriporn in Thailand features 4 brown leather strands each knotted with different beads. One strand features a double row of agate beads in a rainbow of colors; the next is strung with tiny glass beads in green cream and copper. The third strand is studded with cubes of tawny tiger's eye while the fourth strand is populated with gray quartz beads. The bracelet can be fastened at one of two lengths with a 950 silver toggle.