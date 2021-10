Blocks of colors and stripes come together in layered panels to create this floor-length shirt dress. Button-down collar Short sleeves Button front Wrap detail at waist Front pocket Cotton/viscose/nylon Dry clean Made in Italy of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT Regular fit About 57.25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Advanced European - Italian Collections > Plan C > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Plan C. Color: Stripe Bluette White. Size: 6.