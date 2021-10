The carefree and casual Mulu Carryall goes wherever we go. Effortless and easygoing, she balances beauty with simplicity. Crafted from natural leather by our artisan partners in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the Mulu Carryall features a matching interior zip pouch for essentials that can be removed when needed. Made for weekends, this versatile tote is ready for your next trip to the farmer's market.