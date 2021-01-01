Please note that due to the unique artistic design of Maaji swimwear, the exact print may vary from piece to piece. Take a stroll on the beach in the Maaji Mumbo Jumbo Docks Signature Cut Bikini Bottoms with reversible styling. Reversible design. Mid rise. Medium coverage. 87% polyamide 13% spandex; Reverse: 92% polyamide 8% spandex. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Made in Colombia. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 13 in Outseam: 2 in Front Rise: 8 in Back Rise: 9 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.