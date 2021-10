A change of hands to a skilled family of perfumers with over 100 years of expertise marks a new chapter in the history of L'Artisan Parfumeur. With this new beginning comes a fresh perspective; a return to the brand's roots fueled by the desire to allow its iconic heritage to flourish, and to reveal its love of nature and the new, as well as Jean Laporte's original passion for perfume. A pioneering spirit with a contemporary vision that has endured for 40 years, L'Artisan Parfumeur is a contrast