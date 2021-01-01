These unisex sunglasses make it easy to keep on the sunny side, while keeping it out of your eyes. With a classic shape and Polarized mirrored lenses, these frames come with a microfiber drawstring bag that doubles as a cleaning cloth, and a positive message on the inside tip - because it's what's on the inside that counts. Polarized100% UV ProtectionUnisex"Good vibes" on left templeLife is Good branded lensMicrofiber drawstring bag includedImported | McGee Murphy: Sunglasses in Matte Tortoise/Brown