MusclePharm Combat Protein Powder, 5 Protein Blend, Chocolate Milk, 2 Pounds, 26 Servings

UNIVERSITY-STUDY FORMULATED: MusclePharm Combat Protein Powder was created for athletes who demand optimized recovery, muscle growth, and support strength. AWARD-WINNING TASTE: Our essential whey protein powder mixes easily and goes great with almond milk, water, milk, fruits, and vegetables. It’s perfect for great-tasting smoothies and shakes 5 PROTEIN SOURCES: Our isolate whey powder contains 25 g of protein from 5 unique protein sources. They include both fast- and slow-digesting proteins, fueling muscles and delivering performance for hours BANNED-SUBSTANCE TESTED and certified by Informed-Choice. Athletes who see the Informed-Choice logo on a product can be assured it has undergone rigorous checks and testing to ensure that it is not contaminated with banned substances and is safe to use 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: All MusclePharm products are backed by a 30-day full money-back guarantee. During the summer months products may arrive warm but Amazon stores and ships products in accordance with manufacturers' recommendations, when provided.