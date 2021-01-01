Imperial Blue Muse Halter Underwire Tankini Top

Sunsets Swimwear is a brand that specializes in mix and match swim separates. Their fashionable styles come in a wide range of sizes so you will always find a suit that fits your body perfectly. , Style Number: 73D-IMBL Feel confident in this classic but chic plunging tankini top, Supportive, underwire cups with removable foam inserts, Anchored support thanks to built-in side boning, Self-tie halter neckline offers the perfect fit, Slide hook back closure has 3 adjustment options, Smooth stretch microfiber AllDD+Bras,AllFullBusted,AllFullBustedAndHasHigherThanDD,Average Figure,DDplus,Full Figure,Mesh,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Polyester,Spandex,NotMaternity,SunsetsHalter73,Underwire,Contour,Molded,Plunge front,Lined,Seamed,Halter,Non-adjustable straps,Boning,HasNonStandardBraSizes,Swimwear