Birks Muse Two-Tone 18K Gold & Sterling Silver 3-Ring Pendant Necklace

From the Muse Collection. A radiant tribute to what links us together, this dynamic necklace suspends a trio of rings in 18K yellow gold, 18K rose gold and sterling silver, showcasinge the collections signature mesh motif. 18K rose and yellow gold Sterling silver Lobster clasp Made in Italy SIZE Length, about 18" with shortening rings at 15", 16" and 17" Pendant widths, about 0.16", 0.17" and 0.18". Fine Jewelry - Fine Designer Jewelry C > Birks > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Birks. Color: Rose Gold.