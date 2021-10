Marni - The forest-green windowpane check on Marni's burgundy and white Museo bag spotlights the Francesco Risso's artistic sensibilities - the designer was first exposed to the art world during his eclectic upbringing. It's crafted in Italy from smooth leather to a compact silhouette that's hallmarked with a silver hot-stamped logo and set with an internal slip pocket. Attach the adjustable strap for added styling versatility.