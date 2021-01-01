Mushroom Hunter Picker Mushrooms Mushrooming Foraging Premium T-Shirt

This mushroom or shroom motif is suitable for any mushroom picker, mushroom hunter and fan of mushrooming and foraging. Could be a birthday gift or gift idea for lovers of mushrooms. Whether morel mushroom, chanterelle, cremini mushroom or sweet tooth. And it's for sure more adventurous if you find them with the right motif for enthusiastic mushroom hunters and mycology fans. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.