Mushroom Mountain Hiking Camping Outdoor Wilderness T-Shirt

Bring this hiking in the mountains as you hunt for mushrooms in the woods. A forest always has plenty of mushrooms to eat and enjoy. This psychedelic design is sure to please dead heads, hippies, hikers, outdoor lovers, campers, and adventurer seekers. Crescent moon rises over the mountains and forest on top of a mushroom. A waterfall travels along the top and falls into an alpenglow set of clouds. This starry setting is sure to please anyone who enjoys going out at night to hunt for mushroom magic. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem