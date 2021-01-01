Music is My 2nd Language T shirt Musician Lover Funny Gift

Music is My 2nd Language Tshirt Treble Clef Pitch Notes Gifts. Concert or festival Funny T-shirt for Music lovers class teacher, instructor, musician, songwriter, song composer, singers who love string instruments, acoustic guitar or keyboard piano player. Retro 80s Vintage throwback Graphic tee for men women kids boys girls youth mom dad grandma grandpa choir members classical Orchestra Band director friends who love old musical school country musics pop rock jazz blues reggae party on birthday or Christmas Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem